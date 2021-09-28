In the dining area, a 96-inch Run table from Emeco is lined with 611 chairs from Artek. Cielo pendants by Pablo Designs hang overhead while a piano from Steinway & Sons sits in the background.
When viewed from a distance, the home reads as three separate boxes, each topped with a light mine.
“Varying heights and positions of the shafts break up the form on the ridgeline, establishing an identity and interest,” says the firm. “The house steps forward and back, the plan mapping the movement of the sun.”