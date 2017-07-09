Nestled into the surrounding forest against a dramatic backdrop.
Nestled into the surrounding forest against a dramatic backdrop.
"A large loggia adjacent to the pool includes an outdoor kitchen and open fireplace. Timeless external finishes include cement render walls, metal fascias and timber soffits, and contrasting black powder-coated door frames and screens," says the architect and interior designer, InForm.
"A large loggia adjacent to the pool includes an outdoor kitchen and open fireplace. Timeless external finishes include cement render walls, metal fascias and timber soffits, and contrasting black powder-coated door frames and screens," says the architect and interior designer, InForm.
If you thought being productive at home was just another oxymoron, think again. Here are six tips for creating a focus-friendly home office.
If you thought being productive at home was just another oxymoron, think again. Here are six tips for creating a focus-friendly home office.
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
From the wall-mounted faucets over the sink to the understated towel bars, the Arris collection makes an elegant statement in this serene bathroom.
From the wall-mounted faucets over the sink to the understated towel bars, the Arris collection makes an elegant statement in this serene bathroom.
In the renovated kitchen space, Dianne chose quartz counters in Blizzard by Caesarstone.
In the renovated kitchen space, Dianne chose quartz counters in Blizzard by Caesarstone.
A wooden swing is anchored into the exposed, steel cross beam that supports the second story. "It speaks to the playful whimsy of being a grown child," says Young, who found the piece at Peg and Awl -- a trove of repurposed treasures -- and thought it would be fun for the space. His kids like it too.
A wooden swing is anchored into the exposed, steel cross beam that supports the second story. "It speaks to the playful whimsy of being a grown child," says Young, who found the piece at Peg and Awl -- a trove of repurposed treasures -- and thought it would be fun for the space. His kids like it too.
The sound of gurgling water softens the space. A concrete trough whose texture mimics coquina is a nod to the original coquina columns that were found on the site, explained Young. The fountain defines an edge of the courtyard, above it a vertical garden whose riot of succulents are contained by a custom Cor-Ten steel frame by Drew McGuckin of McGuckin Custom Metal Creations, who also brought several more of Young’s design ideas to life. Cast concrete planters blend with the porch, merging hardscape and landscape components into a singular moment.
The sound of gurgling water softens the space. A concrete trough whose texture mimics coquina is a nod to the original coquina columns that were found on the site, explained Young. The fountain defines an edge of the courtyard, above it a vertical garden whose riot of succulents are contained by a custom Cor-Ten steel frame by Drew McGuckin of McGuckin Custom Metal Creations, who also brought several more of Young’s design ideas to life. Cast concrete planters blend with the porch, merging hardscape and landscape components into a singular moment.
The motif of slatted hickory continues in the bold open-plan master suite, which features multifaceted Diamond White tile by Porcelanosa and a Hoffman bed, with its headboard removed, from Room &amp; Board.
The motif of slatted hickory continues in the bold open-plan master suite, which features multifaceted Diamond White tile by Porcelanosa and a Hoffman bed, with its headboard removed, from Room &amp; Board.
The lower level is distinguished by stained concrete flooring. In the hallway, a Molded Plastic Chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller offers a place for the residents to remove their coats and shoes. The seat has an Eiffel base.
The lower level is distinguished by stained concrete flooring. In the hallway, a Molded Plastic Chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller offers a place for the residents to remove their coats and shoes. The seat has an Eiffel base.
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
A bridge links the living area to the kitchen.
A bridge links the living area to the kitchen.
By eliminating the attic and carving out a former crawl space, Red Dot Studio created room for the residents’ bedrooms underneath the primary living areas. The slatted-hickory-and-glass bridge allows light from a row of skylights to penetrate deep into the lower level.
By eliminating the attic and carving out a former crawl space, Red Dot Studio created room for the residents’ bedrooms underneath the primary living areas. The slatted-hickory-and-glass bridge allows light from a row of skylights to penetrate deep into the lower level.

353 more saves

Set cover photo