Devised as a compact but extremely flexible all-in-one addition, Cocoon9’s prefab cabin illustrates how to make the most out of very little square footage. The international firm specializes in prefab design and construction. Every model incorporates elements that open up and fold away to increase flexibility and functionality. The models are not only beautiful—they’re also environmentally friendly, employing sustainable materials like FSC certified bamboo, cerused oak and low-e insulated glass with thermally broken aluminum frames to minimize the need for artificial heating and cooling.