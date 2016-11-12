The homes are painted wood, and include a shaded deck space, plus full insulation and electricity, for a price of about $29,000.
The firm's first home model for the development is dubbed Spahaus. Meant as vacation homes, the site's 21 cabins are designed to take advantage of the area's natural setting with large windows that overlook the forest.
The facade is clad with beveled siding, stained dark to meld into the forest.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
While the home is well insulated on all sides, the hearth can provide extra warmth when necessary.
Devised as a compact but extremely flexible all-in-one addition, Cocoon9’s prefab cabin illustrates how to make the most out of very little square footage. The international firm specializes in prefab design and construction. Every model incorporates elements that open up and fold away to increase flexibility and functionality. The models are not only beautiful—they’re also environmentally friendly, employing sustainable materials like FSC certified bamboo, cerused oak and low-e insulated glass with thermally broken aluminum frames to minimize the need for artificial heating and cooling.
The building takes advantage of passive heating and cooling, thanks to Blee and Halligan's strategic design to capture the most sunlight in the winter and provide the most shade in the summer. The above-ground glass facade faces east and draws in the daylight, but when the sun proves too strong, whoever is staying in the structure can close the internal shutters to beat the heat.
Exterior of the backyard studio Riley McFerrin of Hinterland Design built for his client, a children's book illustrator.
When Oslo-based architect Marianne Borge was approached in 2004 by a client who wanted an actual cabin rather than a second home, she was instantly inspired by the challenge of working on a smaller scale. The home, called Woody35, has a distinct shape that makes it stand out from its surroundings despite the modest size of the building.
While there are two sleeping lofts—one above the kitchen, the other above the bathroom—the EDGE Cabin's multifunctional furniture can add a third bed.
The cabin’s exterior walls and roof are clad in overlapping stone plates that mimic the look of traditional wood paneling found in Western Norway. “It provides an affinity with the cabins nearby,” partner and architect Nils Ole Bae Brandtzæg explains. Solar panels cover the chimney pipe, lighting LED lamps inside.
When they are eventually integrated into the parks, the cabins are meant to stand in groups of ten to 15.
superrkül dubbed this project the Stealth Cabin because it's hidden in the landscape and will continue to recede in view over time. Photo by Shai Gil.
In the renovated bathroom, a freestanding bathtub sits beneath a skylight that runs the width of the room. A large mirror hangs above the vanity, which is outfitted with a butcher-block countertop. Black mosaic tiles were used on the floor.
Insulated with denim and highly sealed, the sheds can also double as an outdoor room, like this outdoor living room in Palo Alto, California.
Each shed is customizable via a recently launched interactive online tool and range from $120-150 per square foot. With more people working from home, backyard offices offer a physical barrier between life and work, this one in Walnut Creek, California, has a FullLite glass front elevation.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on a prefab shed-meets-sleeping cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
When homeowners of an off-the-grid property in the Bay Area needed to add a home office, they added a custom deck to their Studio Shed to take advantage of the landscape.
Two Black Sheds incorporates all the conventional aspects of a weekend retreat in a rather unconventional way.