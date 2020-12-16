Remarkable for its walls of triple-glazed glass, Snorre Stinessen Architecture’s Ejford Cabin straddles two stone ridges on northern Norway’s Hallvardøy Island. Perched on a concrete slab, it intentionally capitalizes upon passive solar conditions and features thick insulation to minimize energy output.
Ten minutes from British Columbia’s prized Whistler and Blackcomb ski areas, this house is located on a small lot atop a hill. Embracing a vertical layout, the upper level is where the open living area, complete with sectional, wood-burning stove, marble island, and spacious dining table, is found. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the forest views are especially heady.
On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
The two wings of the addition are connected by a central “void space.” The glass walls visually draw the garden and greenery into the living space. Both East Coast transplants, the couple wanted to more easily take advantage of favorable gardening conditions in the mild Northern California climate. With this in mind, they used the renovation to bring the outdoors in, as well as encourage easy and direct exterior access for gardening.
The new entry and mudroom are open and spacious. Floor to ceiling matte grey cabinets were added for storage. A full length bench with pull out drawers below takes advantage of new large front window.
Modern-yet-retro and fabulously chic, Portland Cement Co. truly adds a third dimension to the world of tile. Started in 2006 this Oregon based company started to "fill a void in the concrete tile industry." Innovative, unique and durable, Portland Cement pushes the limits of what we think of as tile.
Slimtech Type-32 by Diego Grandi for Lea Ceramiche, $220 per 7.9" x 78.8" piece Suitable for wall or floor applications in high-traffic areas, the tile has a textile-like look and four mix-and-match patterns.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
A Rubi bathtub by Ramacieri Soligo was installed beside a shower with Aquabrass finishes. Stone Tile International supplied the Amore porcelain tiles, in graphite black, that spread across the floor.
Lasvit will unveil the Tac/Tile collection by André Fu, inspired by traditional Chinese roofs. Catch it at Palazzo Serbelloni, Corso Venezia 16.
The master bathroom is lined with Grey Haisa stone tiles.
White tile and black fixtures form a striking contrast in another bath.
From Walker Zanger, Sterling Row Hexagon, a wood-finish ceramic tile.
Master Bathroom Summer sunshine streaming through the east-facing third-floor windows warms the porcelain tiles in the master bathroom, designed with custom vanities and drawer pulls. Photo by Morlen Sinoway
