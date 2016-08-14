Kendalwood Home, 1964. Architectural Firm, Albert Builders. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Pricing is not yet available for ENSAMBLE, but a single board of cholguán retails for about $5. By keeping assembly simply and using glue to join the system, the Andes House hopes to make it a cost-effective solution for the office and beyond.