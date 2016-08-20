@emilylauren.au posted this pared-down bathroom with monochromatic matte fixtures by Chanee Vijay.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
To create a bit more texture in the kitchen and baths, the couple added classic checkered tiles from the local hardware store—an inexpensive option that broke up the polished concrete floors spanning the rest of the house. Pavonetti designed and built the pedestal sinks using reclaimed cedar siding.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.
In the bathroom beneath the stairs, copper fixtures and subway tile feel at once sensitive to the home's roots and very of the moment. It is this attention to cohesiveness that the Don't Move Improve! award seeks to recognize.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
Prioritize either storage or easy cleaning. While extra storage is always nice, it is important to note freestanding vanities are also known for being harder to clean, since there are more corners and nooks where dust can hang out around them.