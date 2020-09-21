The open floor plan allows the living room, dining room, and kitchen to share one light-filled, communal area.
The open floor plan allows the living room, dining room, and kitchen to share one light-filled, communal area.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
The centrally located kitchen is the heart of the home and the prime gathering space. Glazed sliding doors open the space up to the BBQ patio and the beach-facing patio (not pictured here). Note the outdoor pizza oven that's enclosed in a salvaged and modified steel buoy—a nod to the multiple smokers and stoves made of steel buoys originally found on the property.
The centrally located kitchen is the heart of the home and the prime gathering space. Glazed sliding doors open the space up to the BBQ patio and the beach-facing patio (not pictured here). Note the outdoor pizza oven that's enclosed in a salvaged and modified steel buoy—a nod to the multiple smokers and stoves made of steel buoys originally found on the property.
"The choice of materials was made to fit the palette of the landscape and evoke the traditional farmhouses and cabins of the islands, but with a modern take that fits the freshness of the clients and that would serve them for generations to come," explain the architects, who clad the buildings with stained clear Western Red cedar siding as well as wood salvaged from snow fences and old barns. Natural stone quarried and fabricated in British Columbia grounds the main house.
"The choice of materials was made to fit the palette of the landscape and evoke the traditional farmhouses and cabins of the islands, but with a modern take that fits the freshness of the clients and that would serve them for generations to come," explain the architects, who clad the buildings with stained clear Western Red cedar siding as well as wood salvaged from snow fences and old barns. Natural stone quarried and fabricated in British Columbia grounds the main house.
Located on Orcas Island, the largest of the San Juan Islands in Washington, the year-round retreat includes a new main house and six renovated cabins loosely arranged around a semi-circular lawn facing the beach.
Located on Orcas Island, the largest of the San Juan Islands in Washington, the year-round retreat includes a new main house and six renovated cabins loosely arranged around a semi-circular lawn facing the beach.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
The interior doors were replaced with flush, solid core doors painted Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue.
The interior doors were replaced with flush, solid core doors painted Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue.
Tribeca Manufacturing Building New York–based architect Andrew Franz undertook the renovation of a landmark circa-1884 former soap warehouse in Tribeca, originally designed by George W. DaCunha in the Romanesque Revival style. Franz reorganized and modernized the six-story building—which retains its original 16-foot beam ceilings, brick walls, timber columns, and elevator winches from the former freight shaft—by incorporating steel, glass, handmade tile, and lacquer to complement the masonry and heavy timber. An interior courtyard and rectangular mezzanine are situated below the original 16-foot gull-wing ceiling planes.
Tribeca Manufacturing Building New York–based architect Andrew Franz undertook the renovation of a landmark circa-1884 former soap warehouse in Tribeca, originally designed by George W. DaCunha in the Romanesque Revival style. Franz reorganized and modernized the six-story building—which retains its original 16-foot beam ceilings, brick walls, timber columns, and elevator winches from the former freight shaft—by incorporating steel, glass, handmade tile, and lacquer to complement the masonry and heavy timber. An interior courtyard and rectangular mezzanine are situated below the original 16-foot gull-wing ceiling planes.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Surrounded by rugged beauty, the home was designed with a faceted exterior optimized for wraparound views unique in each room.
Surrounded by rugged beauty, the home was designed with a faceted exterior optimized for wraparound views unique in each room.
"Landscaping was strategically planned to cope the home seamlessly into the rock, with access paths from the house to the lake barely visible in some places," adds the firm.
"Landscaping was strategically planned to cope the home seamlessly into the rock, with access paths from the house to the lake barely visible in some places," adds the firm.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
A polychrome facade made of salvaged, 100-year-old barnwood gives this small, lofted cottage space its unique character. Its copper roof is also reclaimed, a lucky Craigslist find from a local remodel. Though the structure has a footprint of just 11' x 14', it provides a useful space to entertain, catch up on work, or relax.
A polychrome facade made of salvaged, 100-year-old barnwood gives this small, lofted cottage space its unique character. Its copper roof is also reclaimed, a lucky Craigslist find from a local remodel. Though the structure has a footprint of just 11' x 14', it provides a useful space to entertain, catch up on work, or relax.
Set cover photo