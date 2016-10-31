Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Julio Gomez Trevilla
Follow
25
Saves
Followers
Following
the street view with the art work almost finished
a view from the outside with the artist living there
a night view from the street
the bathroom´s outside view
a sunset view
a leteral view
the billboard structure is removable
the roof top
the bed and the window
the kitchen cabinet and the main door of the house
a litle balcony and the ladder to go up to the roof
a view from the bath area
the little kitchen and the red movil bar that can be used like a table to eat , all made by recycled materials
the view from the bed area
the roof functions like a terrace
the bathroom, the closet and the working bar
the pool surronded by the house. The living area with folding windows that open the space to the patio.
inside the living space
the bedrooms corridor
a different view of the second patio
a roof detail with all the wood beams structure
second private patio for the bedrooms
traditional red brick on the main wall iluminated by natural light
another view of the pool
the main entrance of the house and the garage area
Set cover photo