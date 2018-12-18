Subscribe to Dwell
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
Sliding doors enable seamless indoor/outdoor living.
A quiet moment of light and shadow highlights the home's Japanese influence.
Dark oak cabinetry provides plenty of storage.
The master bath is complete with a deep soaking Agape Spoon XL bathtub. The outdoor area is enclosed for privacy, enabling the extensive glazing. J Geiger roller shades offer additional seclusion.
The kitchen sits just off the living room area for easy entertaining. The roller shades are from J Geiger.
In the living room, a Nelson bench doubles as a coffee table, and a wood-burning stove from Cleanburn Stoves set in a white brick hearth keeps the space warm.
Photographer: Casey Dunn
A skylight illuminates the neutral master bathroom, letting bathers contemplate the clouds. The faucets and tub are by Brizo, and the sinks are SlabHaus.
The bathroom features floor-to-ceiling glass walls and louvered windows to help the narrow space feel larger.
