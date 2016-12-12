Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Julie Thomas
Follow
37
Saves
Followers
Following
London Penthouse by Fernanda Marques
Waterfront Lilac by YI Chen & Muchen Zhang
Pippi's Office by Juliana Pippi
Into The World of Art by Joy Chou
Lotus Square Art Center by Raynon Chiu
Lakeview Palace by Honglei Liu
5xsao Paulo by Juliana Pippi
Urban Nature by Shin-Yi Lin
Pocket House by Cristina Menezes Arquitetura
Pone Transparent Shell by Golden Ho
Airland Shenzhen by Honglei Liu
Le Campus by Virserius Studio
The Greja House by Lim Koon Park
N8-House [ House of Iii-Box ] by Masahiko Sato
The Future of Us by Advanced Architecture Laboratory
Mountain House by David Guerra
One Main by Raphael Crespin
People's Daily Hq by Qi Zhou
Green Places Community Clubhouse by Keng Fu Lo
Green Hills Kindergarten by Gerardo Broissin / Broissin Architects
Flowing Tai Chi by CHIH-KAI,KANG
Budapest M4 by Palatium Studio Ltd.
Barn by a River by Dmitry Pozarenko
The House For Contemporary Art by Ryumei Fujiki + Yukiko Sato
Shang System by Scene Shang
Kitch T by dsignedby
Huxley's Ladder by Marc Scimé
Positive Negative by Xiaofei Cui
Peacock by Steve Lee
Zip by Eduardo Alcon
Bench Acqua by Ronald Scliar Sasson
Omo Modern 20 by OMO Modern
Drops by Jeffrey Day
Keza by Patrick Sarran
Hideaway by Think & Shift Studio
Banco by La Agencia
View More
1
more
save
Set cover photo