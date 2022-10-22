Wendi took advantage of the space under the stairs by installing a daybed; bedding is stored in a drawer hidden behind a baseboard.
The minimalist garage takes the form of an archetypal house. The gutters and weather- and waterproofing are concealed by redwood slats that can be removed for future repairs. Black Pine Tar coats the rainscreen, creating a striking contrast to the warm interior.
Pivot doors to the storage area are disguised by redwood siding.
Awkwardly shaped and saddled with a run-down garage, the backyard posed a challenge. Since the city wouldn’t allow for the removal of the garage, Wendi and Lukas decided to convert it into additional living space.
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber & Home Centers.