An oculus overhead of the conversation pit lets in extra light while giving occupants below a glimpse of the sky. The family often hangs out in the conversation pit—some to read, others to play video games—and hidden built-in power adaptors make sure the two sons' electronics are always fully charged.
The walnut-framed bay window is a favorite spot for the children. “My eldest son, the moment he arrives at home after school, makes a beeline for that pop out,” says Bonnie. “He wants to eat his lunch right there build his Legos in that space.”