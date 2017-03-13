Beautiful hand scraped inlayed walnut flooring leading you into the open vista of the backyard with pool and spa.
The very classic casual elegance of beach side home in Corona del Mar with driftwood theme.
The ultimate modernized vintage design using classic materials.
Elegant modernized vintage design.
The vintage gas station pump adds everything needed in this family game room.
The ultimate bunk room for 2 boys with custom barn siding.
The perfect getaway bathroom with all the features anyone could imagine including ample natural lighting.
The ultimate bathroom coated in Calcutta Marble with book matched shower walls and slipper tub.
Beautiful Mediterranean style home in Corona del Mar, California.
This aerial view from the upstairs balcony shows the perfectly symmetrical custom curved design.
Beautiful ascension up this custom curved modern staircase.
The open framing shows off the custom curved design of this handcrafted modern staircase.
The side view shows how beautifully the custom woodworking was bent to accomplish the overall curved design up the staircase.
