Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
A garage full of cupboards can’t contain Orpilla’s toolkit.
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
IdeaPaint comes in a clear coat that can be applied on top of any color scheme.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
Although the built-in storage eliminated the need for a lot of furniture, classic items like the Eames walnut stool and Executive Aluminum Group chair, and De La Espada's 011 Atlantico bed.
