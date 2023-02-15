Dark paint was used strategically to give primary visual hierarchy to the flagstone fireplace and roofline.
The original post and beam structure allowed us to strategically remove walls and open up the space for 21st century living.
Replacing dark carpet with 4'x4' reflective Terrazio tiles as well as painting the beams and rafters white added visual height to a low ceiling profile and helped lighten the space. In doing so, original features such as the indoor/outdoor concrete hearth were able to take center stage in the design.
The upgraded and reconfigured kitchen breaks out into the new addition where the raised roof floods this area with light and views of the Yellow Gum trees. The bushland view is opened up and enjoyed from a deep blockwork window seat.
After: Removing the wall to open to the kitchen
Walnut cabinets of the dining room bar
Kitchen with Chic Solid White Quartz counters and waterfall, European flat panel Cabinets
Backyard view with Elevated composite deck, Ground to ceiling windows and sliding doors
This property in Durham, England, is currently listed for £500,000 (approximately $602,787 USD) by The Modern House.
1456 Angelus Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,695,000 by Ellen Philips of Sotheby's International Realty.
359 Bear Cub Ln in Lake Placid, New York, is currently listed for $449,000 by Kathleen Fischer of BHHS Adirondack Premier Properties.
In the kitchen, appliances are strategically housed within bespoke joinery. Glass doors and picture windows intimately connect the space to the nearby gardens and hillside.
The primary suite has a spacious walk-in closet with hardwood floors.
3 Lida Lane in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $2,279,000 by Steve Clark of Clark Living.