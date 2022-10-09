SubscribeSign In
The skylight over the stairs, and an abundance of north-facing glazing flood the interior with natural light to make the home feel more spacious.
Stair Detail
Main staircase
Stairs lead down to the semi-below grade bedrooms.
A cedar-clad stair leads up to the 1,005-square-foot phase one house, while maple panels line the pitched interior ceilings.
A new steel staircase with wood tread and a cable railing does not block the outside views. The double-height window systems used at the front and back of the home are glass storefront units from YKK.
Lambert & Fils' Dot Line Suspension lamp hangs over an Allais Table by The Gaspé.
In the two-story stairwell, steps seem to float in space, thanks to a circular skylight that illuminates the walls. A continuous steel handrail connects the floors.
The handrail is a 18-millimeter pipe with curved junctions that was all welded on site and fixed to the surrounding walls. "It took some time to set out and position the stair," reveals Joe. "As it is in the original part of the house, there isn't a wall or surface that is truly square and plumb!"
The entry hall is open but inviting. “When you get into the property you can see thru the space, so I didn’t want it to be cluttered,” Bérubé says. The white oak built-ins for coats and shoes are simple and seamless. The Jan Kath rug warms the the poured-in-place concrete floor. The owners acquired the Nicola Hicks bear sculpture at an art fair in Hong Kong from London-based Flowers Gallery.
Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated and installed the floating steel and oak stair based on Herrmann’s design which balances geometry with organic rhythms. If Herrmann noticed a repeated pattern when she glanced at it, she played with the spacing until her eye wasn’t drawn to any single spot. “We were excited by the combination of a massive, steel superstructure and a non-repeating baluster pattern,” says Benjamin Cheney, a partner at the Montpelier-based firm. Bocci pendant lights illuminate the stair evenly and look beautiful.
