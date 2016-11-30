The residents, who live in Calgary, frequently entertain, and with 16 beds, bunks, and twin-bed-wide window seats, there is no shortage of places to sleep.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
When designer Barbara Hill decided to renovate her 1960s condo in Houston, Texas, she stripped the bathroom down to its bare bones and saw beauty in the blemishes. photos by: Dean Kaufman
The couple designed the master bedroom, choosing a new red carpet inspired by the original and a Half Moon pendant by Allied Maker.
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
Rather than concealing the barn frame in the private rooms, Cohen created an interplay between modern and historic elements in the master bathroom.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
The master bathroom, outfitted with Bisazza tiling, has a view of the backyard from the tub.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”
In the master bathroom, glass tile clads the shower and Carrara marble lines the floor. The shower fixtures are Hansgrohe.
Emilie Bédard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia of EM Architecture gave Erik Rydingsvärd’s top-floor apartment in a Montreal triplex a subdued, modern look that evokes his native Denmark. The range hood and satin-finished teak cabinets are by Kastella. The floors are Douglas fir and the walls are spruce, painted white.
All models feature wood treads with thin trim that is made to be nearly invisible.
The staircases are built with no central support, giving more focus to their curved form.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
Light breaks through the bedroom's north wall through a vertical window that cuts from the floor up past the second floor mezzanine to the roof's ridgeline. The bed is custom.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
If letting your bed linens drape onto the floor or the platform bed frame just isn’t your style, keep your bedroom feeling sharp and tidy by tucking your sheets under the mattress and removing any extra blankets or fluffy comforters. A slim, white bed frame such as this one feels skeletal enough to still convey airiness.
“Two-bedroom apartments are coveted in Manhattan, but the reality is that we are just two people, and the second bedroom had become neglected storage space,” Fontanez says. Combining the two into one reaped big rewards. “Now we wake up to a row of four windows and a variety of birds singing,” Russell says.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
The bark of a cork tree regenerates every nine years, making cork an excellent source of sustainable flooring. CorksRibas, a Portugese flooring company, exhibited its products and explained the differences in patterns: even patterns are made from smaller crushed pieces of the bark whereas more patterned pieces often include larger, less crushed sections (giving the flooring interesting detail and texture—and, of course, increasing its price).
The couple opted for a floating floor of cork tiles from Ecore Commerical Flooring. In this method of installation, tiles are affixed to one another, rather than nailed into the floorboards. This allows the tiles to expand and contract with heat, making it ideal for radiant surfaces. Moseley and Mathesius are also fans of cork’s natural color. ecorecommercialflooring.com
The pair’s art covers a cork wall where Eva Luna reads in a vintage Danish lounge chair.
Cork staircases connect each floor of the house, while adding warmth and texture to the home's neutral palette.
The narrow kitchen is brightened by a soft material palette. A burnished concrete countertop flows like a waterfall into the Blackbutt timber flooring. The translucent blue Poly Pop pendant is by Tokenlights.
The stair treads are solid-oak planks, stained and finished to match the oak flooring.
The bathroom was a "total scavenger project," says Azevedo. The flooring is a scrap of linoleum left over from another project, and the wall is clad in colorful strips of tongue-and-groove wood salvaged from the basement of the main house. "But we didn't cheap out: the toilet is a dual-flush Toto Aquia." Photo by Susanne Friedrich.
It's no secret that Spain has amazing tile. Case in point is Cubina's flooring, which was restored bit by bit back to its original vibrancy. The hues, which are much brighter than this photograph depicts, melds perfectly with the mellow pine walls and room dividers.
Maximizing space was of utmost importance in the 8-by-4-foot bathroom, which consists of an open shower in front of an electric composting toilet by Sun-Mar. Poteet and Hill chose a red sheet metal for the walls and laid down a non-slip epoxy flooring.
To inexpensively re-create a classic modern look for a wood-paneled ceiling, the couple used Douglas fir tongue-and-groove flooring. They also used flooring to cover the expansive kitchen island. “It was really funny to see the flooring guys up on the island banging away,” reports Thomas. The ceiling presented a greater challenge in that regard. www.woodfloorsonline.com To cut down on costs, the architect specified standard Marvin (new construction) windows throughout. Utilizing the maximum parameters of Marvin’s predetermined sizes, Thomas and Mary Kate were able to achieve the modern open look they desired, but for a fraction of the cost. They also replaced all of the windows’ vinyl interior frames with wood that complements the home’s pared-down aesthetic. www.marvin.com
The interiors are painted in Sherwin-Williams Extra White Flat; flooring is five-inch walnut plank. A bentwood table and chairs are from ECR4Kids.
Blackened steel for the Noroof-designed minimalist staircase matches the living room’s “Breuer” window; reclaimed ash flooring came from a demolished church in Ohio.
“The house wasn’t well kept. The renovation was a full interior gut and [an] exterior remodel,” Montalba says. White oak flooring was used throughout the home’s common spaces to create a unified space, and the roofline was lifted to allow for more light.
Wood envelops the home’s second story. The floor is made of Brazilian pine salvaged from a warehouse. The walls are also recycled boards, sourced from the ceiling of a conventillo, or tenement, in the La Boca neighborhood, and sliced into 12-inch-wide planks. The ceiling is made of ipe from the NET workshop. In the family room, cushions knit by Teresa’s mother, Griselda Sposari, sit on a Lennon armchair by NET.
The cabinets, island, and countertops are KraftMaid and the appliances are Frigidaire, all from Lowe’s. The espresso-colored bamboo flooring is by USFloors.
