The atrium has an open feel thanks to the metal grating platform, large window along one wall, and staircase with wire banisters.
Homeowner Nancy Church wanted a steel staircase inspired by a Jean Nouvel design. Her architect and contractor collaborated on an economical version that is used both inside and out.
