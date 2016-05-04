London, England-Hailed as one of the world’s most important business, financial, and cultural centers, London contains four of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites (Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, Greenwich, and Kew Gardens) within city limits. In addition, this major global city hosted the Great Exhibition in 1851 in one of the most ambitious and talked about architectural structures at the time, the Crystal Palace. Although that building was subsequently destroyed in a fire, London still boasts of the preservation of architectural rock stars such as the Banqueting House, Nelson’s Column, the British Museum, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and the Gherkin. Photo by: Steve Wilson.