The “knuckle” connects the public and private spaces with the meadow on one side and the oak grove on the other. The space between the volumes is as carefully considered as the architecture itself.
The kitchen features marble and zinc counters, a Waterworks faucet, and cabinetry from Jerry Short.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
The dining area features a Jason Wein Cooper River Diamond chandelier, Emile chairs from Zele, and a custom-made table.
A lap pool fills the expanse between the music studio and the house.
Pinon Ranch appears to emerge from the dense oak grove.