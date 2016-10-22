The SSB-1 by Erik Heywood for BOOK/SHOP, $199 from book---shop.com Available in walnut or birch wood, the shelf offers an attractive way to store books. Set on the floor in a kids' nursery or on a table to keep prized items organized and in view.
Spektrum Berlin by Matthias Heiderich, $36 from editionsintervalles.com It's no secret that we're fans of the architectural photogrpahy by Matthias Heiderich. Now you can admire it in a 96-page book, published by Editions Intervalles, filled with surreal images of Berlin. Through Heiderich's lens, seemingly mundane cityscapes and skyscrapers become delightful compositions of color and texture. Each frame is akin to an abstract painting.
Mid-Century Modern Complete by Dominic Bradbury, $125 from abramsbooks.com Between penning stories for Dwell, writer Dominic Bradbury has created the definitive survey of midcentury design. Divided into sections on furniture, lighting, glass and ceramics, textiles, and more, the book covers an impressive number of practitioners ranging from the well-known to the more obscure. Essays on collecting design and the role of textiles in the midcentury home are not to be missed.
Life Along the Elevated, by Megan Canning, Krisanne Johnson, and Whitney Johnson, $25 from designtrust.org Published by the non-profit organization the Design Trust for Public Space, the book is the product of a photojournalism fellowship documenting life in New York City near its nearly 700 miles of elevated infrastructure, which includes bridges, highways, subway tracks, and rail lines. This title offers a glimpse the cityscape that is misunderstood, something the urbanism enthusiast or landscape designer on your list would appreciate. (Plus proceeds benefit a good cause.) “The reality is the elevated looks beautiful from afar, especially at sunset, but after spending a great deal of time photographing along it, you quickly notice the intense noise pollution, the poor lighting, and the chaotic nature of a transit hub. And these conditions are exactly what the Under the Elevated project is trying to improve,” noted photographer Krisanne Johnson.
For a more affordable wall-mounted reading lamp, consider the Crane Light by Cincinnati-based manufacturer Yes. $199 from yescincinnati.com
