Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
j
Judy Drake
Follow
8
Saves
Followers
Following
The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Floor plan of the Legend Two by Nestron
Legend 2, the 275-square-foot prefabricated home by Singapore-based Nestron, ships worldwide and is completely furnished, allowing buyers to move in upon its arrival.
Chief architect of Moscow Sergey Kuznetsov created this alluring hideaway in Nikola-Lenivets Art Park.