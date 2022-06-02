SubscribeSign In
The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.
The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Floor plan of the Legend Two by Nestron
Floor plan of the Legend Two by Nestron
Legend 2, the 275-square-foot prefabricated home by Singapore-based Nestron, ships worldwide and is completely furnished, allowing buyers to move in upon its arrival.
Legend 2, the 275-square-foot prefabricated home by Singapore-based Nestron, ships worldwide and is completely furnished, allowing buyers to move in upon its arrival.
Chief architect of Moscow Sergey Kuznetsov created this alluring hideaway in Nikola-Lenivets Art Park.
Chief architect of Moscow Sergey Kuznetsov created this alluring hideaway in Nikola-Lenivets Art Park.