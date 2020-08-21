Subscribe to Dwell
Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruit their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
The outer wall means residents don’t have to worry about privacy when the sun goes down and the house’s windows begin to glow.
The bedroom corridor cuts away to glass directly above the infinity-edge pool, delivering a design jolt akin to being dunked in water.
