Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
j
judith Newman
Follow
5
Saves
Followers
Following
The garage adds 100 square feet of living space, plus there is a large backyard.
Bifold doors create a near-seamless indoor/outdoor living experience between the extension and the rear garden.
In the bathroom, two-toned floor tiles add a playful aesthetic which pairs nicely with standard white subway tile and light-blue walls.
Before: A new furniture plan would go a long way towards opening up the interior.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
Set cover photo