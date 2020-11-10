The garage adds 100 square feet of living space, plus there is a large backyard.
The garage adds 100 square feet of living space, plus there is a large backyard.
Bifold doors create a near-seamless indoor/outdoor living experience between the extension and the rear garden.
Bifold doors create a near-seamless indoor/outdoor living experience between the extension and the rear garden.
In the bathroom, two-toned floor tiles add a playful aesthetic which pairs nicely with standard white subway tile and light-blue walls.
In the bathroom, two-toned floor tiles add a playful aesthetic which pairs nicely with standard white subway tile and light-blue walls.
Before: A new furniture plan would go a long way towards opening up the interior.
Before: A new furniture plan would go a long way towards opening up the interior.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
Set cover photo