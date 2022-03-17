ESCAPE's new line of all-electric tiny homes are finished with white birch flooring, walls, and ceilings. The pale wood tone offers a fresh aesthetic that ties to nature.
The drab quality of the camper's existing furnishings inspired Kele and Christina to transform the interior, using bright color that lends a fresh aesthetic.
There is even the possibility to create single, independent units as cabin-like retreats.
The design for Tind, the new tiny home by Norske Mikrohus, was inspired by the Norwegian mountains and woods and features slow-growing Norwegian spruce for the exterior cladding.
A narrow and long 8 by 40 feet empty steel shipping container in an artists’ community in San Antonio, Texas serves a playhouse, garden retreat, and guesthouse for visiting creatives.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
A new pilot program by the city to add housing has yet to catch on—but that could soon change. Here, a rendering by Via Chicago Architects presents a series of coach houses on an undeveloped city lot.
This house has an exterior of black panels and clear-grain cedar tongue-and-groove siding, and a rooftop deck that lets its owners enjoy the outdoors.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
Inspired by the idea of a living organism, Madeiguincho designed a 188-square-foot cabin that collects, stores, and reuses rainwater and produces food and energy.
The home’s exterior features Trespa Meteon panels, a durable and sustainable high-pressure laminate cladding. By design, expanses of glass reflect the surroundings where the home is placed.
The Space Floor Plan
"The composite structure is extraordinarily durable,
A staircase ascends past inset shelves to the second floor.
Drawing of Casa Mirador by RAMA estudio showing the green roof
MacArthur fellow and cofounder of the Sweet Water Foundation Emmanuel Pratt speaks about "regenerative design" and reclaiming the community.
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
“We shared the planting beds with the owner who lived in the main house. We would meet her in the garden and grab tomatoes. It was a nice feeling of community,” says renter Alexandra.
A pitched roof optimizes the RPA LivingHome 1 for solar panels.
Set on a custom ESCAPE trailer that can be easily hooked up to a vehicle, the IKEA tiny home is clad in shou sugi ban–type exterior siding and fitted with low-E thermopane windows.
The ESCAPE One XL tiny home is one of the larger of models in the community, and it features generous glazing.
This compact vacation home by TACO—or, Taller de Arquitectura Contextual—is immersed in southeastern Mexico’s wild landscape. The home is designed for a pair of young adults, and the firm’s objective was to achieve a reflective and contemplative place that links the occupants with the surrounding environment. The result is an intuitive, functional, and simple living experience that offers great spatial warmth.
"We are inherently off-the-grid, reconfigurable, sustainable, and user-generated," says O’Donnell. "With every technological advance—electric autonomous vehicles, distributed renewable power, 5G, et cetera—we can immediately adopt and grow stronger from the combinatorial innovation that is emerging at an accelerating rate."
An enclosed porch with a fireplace sits between the living wing and the services wing, providing a pivotal point from which the home fans out.
A prefab home is any home that has been built, partly or fully, in a factory. The design may be fully preset, partly modified by the client, or completely made-to-order.
"Radical sustainability
For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
