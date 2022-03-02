The existing layout of the kitchen was largely kept in tact, which helped keep the budget in check because there was only limited relocating of plumbing, gas lines, and other infrastructural work.
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen features a striking marble island and top-of-the-line appliances. Expansive Vitrocsa sliding doors open to one of the home's many terraces.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
Nicole Hollis selected dark walnut flooring and marble accents contrasted with warm hues of gray, navy, and cream. In the formal living room, a Barnaby Barford mirror is perched above a custom fireplace surround.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.