After purchasing a thin, L-shaped lot in Tokyo, Tamotsu Nakada asked architect and friend Koji Tsutsui to create an open-plan concrete home to fit the site. Photo by Iwan Baan.
The living room is further lit by three protruding skylights angled to catch morning and afternoon light.
The unadorned street-facing facade of the house belies the light, open, tranquil space inside.
A spacious deck was created as part of the addition. A cantilevered concrete bench stretches out to the rear garden and complements the adjacent concrete wall.
Show your workspace you mean business with this weighty, monochromatic set of desktop pieces designed by Magnus Petterson for Areaware.
Julia: How to Make a Concrete Camera
Are you looking for a creative project for the weekend? Well look no further! Why not make a pinhole camera out of concrete? I came across this DIY tutorial and was surprised that this unlikely material was being used to make a camera. How wonderful!