The duo added custom redwood cabinetry on the dining area side. The pendants are from Birchwood Lighting.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
The carport leads to the entrance.
“I believe Jones designed these houses to be living things. They’re not museums," says architect and resident Bruce Norelius.
For their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architect Bruce Norelius and his partner, Landis Green, retained and restored core elements, such as the living room’s redwood paneling and concrete-block wall.