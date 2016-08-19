The iT House was designed by Linda Taalman and Alan Koch of Taalman Koch Architects. The minimalist desert escape has an industrial aesthetic, and it pushes the envelope in terms of green design—the owners even decided to forgo air conditioning. The home’s sustainable building strategies include: large doors and operable windows for cross-ventilation, overhangs for shade, and solar panels to harness the power of the sun.
The iT House was designed by Linda Taalman and Alan Koch of Taalman Koch Architects. The minimalist desert escape has an industrial aesthetic, and it pushes the envelope in terms of green design—the owners even decided to forgo air conditioning. The home’s sustainable building strategies include: large doors and operable windows for cross-ventilation, overhangs for shade, and solar panels to harness the power of the sun.
Simultaneously rustic and space-age the Elqui Domos Astronomical Hotel would be an ideal environment for a night under the stars. Rodrigo Duque Motta. Pisco Elqui. Chile. Photo by Rodrigo Duque Motta.
Simultaneously rustic and space-age the Elqui Domos Astronomical Hotel would be an ideal environment for a night under the stars. Rodrigo Duque Motta. Pisco Elqui. Chile. Photo by Rodrigo Duque Motta.
From a visual standpoint it is quite different from the Mediterranean-influenced, stucco walls of most Caribbean resorts. It's built of block and reinforced concrete which makes for an interesting contrast to the lush surroundings of the island, and it stands up to extreme weather and hurricane-force gales. Photo by Michael Grimm.
From a visual standpoint it is quite different from the Mediterranean-influenced, stucco walls of most Caribbean resorts. It's built of block and reinforced concrete which makes for an interesting contrast to the lush surroundings of the island, and it stands up to extreme weather and hurricane-force gales. Photo by Michael Grimm.
Like the other buildings onsite, John Hix designed Casa Solaris to take advantage of the natural forces here in Vieques; wind, sun and rain. By creating open spaces, where basically the fourth wall is missing, John created a space that takes advantage of the trade winds that flow through the Vieques hills. By placing the open wall towards the trade winds (to the East), the room is constantly cooled, leaving no need for air conditioning. Photo by Michael Grimm.
Like the other buildings onsite, John Hix designed Casa Solaris to take advantage of the natural forces here in Vieques; wind, sun and rain. By creating open spaces, where basically the fourth wall is missing, John created a space that takes advantage of the trade winds that flow through the Vieques hills. By placing the open wall towards the trade winds (to the East), the room is constantly cooled, leaving no need for air conditioning. Photo by Michael Grimm.
The bathrooms recycle gray water from sinks and showers to help irrigate the surrounding landscape which includes native plants like hibiscus, banana, key lime, and ginger. Amenities include Rusk eco-friendly soaps, Frette towels, and Neeva Gayle night shirts. Photo by Michael Grimm.
The bathrooms recycle gray water from sinks and showers to help irrigate the surrounding landscape which includes native plants like hibiscus, banana, key lime, and ginger. Amenities include Rusk eco-friendly soaps, Frette towels, and Neeva Gayle night shirts. Photo by Michael Grimm.
The Rothschild 71 hotel, located in a 1934 building, was originally a dental clinic. When Dr. Klieger opened his practice, he lived upstairs and rented out the remaining accommodations. Today they property is still owned by the same family.
The Rothschild 71 hotel, located in a 1934 building, was originally a dental clinic. When Dr. Klieger opened his practice, he lived upstairs and rented out the remaining accommodations. Today they property is still owned by the same family.
The two new cabins, also by Jensen & Skodvin Architects, are built on a steep hillside. They are held aloft by narrow steel rods and clad in a lumber stained to blend into the natural surroundings.
The two new cabins, also by Jensen & Skodvin Architects, are built on a steep hillside. They are held aloft by narrow steel rods and clad in a lumber stained to blend into the natural surroundings.
Each room was designed by a group of young interior designers and features details like custom wood installations, concrete furniture, rugs by Lagos del Mundo, and works by contemporary artists curated by Arróniz Galería. The black stairs lead up to a private roof deck perfect for sunbathing and enjoying views of the city rising around the hotel.
Each room was designed by a group of young interior designers and features details like custom wood installations, concrete furniture, rugs by Lagos del Mundo, and works by contemporary artists curated by Arróniz Galería. The black stairs lead up to a private roof deck perfect for sunbathing and enjoying views of the city rising around the hotel.
The hotel harvests bees on the roof and makes use of the honey in its bakery.
The hotel harvests bees on the roof and makes use of the honey in its bakery.
Who hasn't wanted to sleep inside an igloo? A modified take on the original ice version shows up in Finland—reportedly one of the best places to catch the northern lights. (Pin)
Who hasn't wanted to sleep inside an igloo? A modified take on the original ice version shows up in Finland—reportedly one of the best places to catch the northern lights. (Pin)
The POD (Singapore) Any comparisons to hostels stops at the door of The POD, the sleek bachelor pad of capsule dwelling. Singapore firm Frameworkz designed every detail in this minimalist but posh set up, from the marble vanities to the beds boasting high threadcount sheets. Photo by The Pod
The POD (Singapore) Any comparisons to hostels stops at the door of The POD, the sleek bachelor pad of capsule dwelling. Singapore firm Frameworkz designed every detail in this minimalist but posh set up, from the marble vanities to the beds boasting high threadcount sheets. Photo by The Pod
Great care was taken to ensure that all 20 bungalows have the smallest possible carbon footprint. The units, which were produced in Mexicali (30 minutes from Valle de Guadalupe) and moved to Valle de Guadalupe, were simply hooked up to electricity and water with the help of a local team. The steel structure was perfect for "elevating the skeleton of the room, which we named EcoLoft, to avoid contact with the soil," the architects explained. Couturier adds, "We read the surroundings and their traditions to integrate the local culture into our project." As a result, Endémico Resguardo Silvestre is not only eco-friendly, but also socially and culturally responsible.
Great care was taken to ensure that all 20 bungalows have the smallest possible carbon footprint. The units, which were produced in Mexicali (30 minutes from Valle de Guadalupe) and moved to Valle de Guadalupe, were simply hooked up to electricity and water with the help of a local team. The steel structure was perfect for "elevating the skeleton of the room, which we named EcoLoft, to avoid contact with the soil," the architects explained. Couturier adds, "We read the surroundings and their traditions to integrate the local culture into our project." As a result, Endémico Resguardo Silvestre is not only eco-friendly, but also socially and culturally responsible.
The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.
The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.
The black facade of the Yatabes’ house may turn a darkly futuristic face to its suburban block, but behind it the house is full of light. In Saitama, a tightly packed neighborhood near Tokyo, the black metal screen affords the family privacy without sacrificing outdoor space.
The black facade of the Yatabes’ house may turn a darkly futuristic face to its suburban block, but behind it the house is full of light. In Saitama, a tightly packed neighborhood near Tokyo, the black metal screen affords the family privacy without sacrificing outdoor space.
The San Francisco–based landscape architect Andrea Cochran has an impressive portfolio of projects ranging in scale from private residences to school campuses and public parks.
The San Francisco–based landscape architect Andrea Cochran has an impressive portfolio of projects ranging in scale from private residences to school campuses and public parks.
A bird's eye view of American Street Showroom highlights some of the many custom and found pieces.
A bird's eye view of American Street Showroom highlights some of the many custom and found pieces.
Walden Amidst the Thai Treetops (Bangkok, Thailand) A team of Thai architects and designers took Thoreau’s natural guidebook as gospel when creating this eco-friendly tree house, which sits on stilts made from reclaimed wood and bamboo. The listing’s own storytelling—imagine sitting on the daybed with a glass of wine and that special someone, listening to the wind wind through the coconut trees and wind turbine—sounds like Harlequin crossed with Mother Jones, but, cliches and eco-consciousness aside, it sounds very inviting. Listing at Breathtaking Chao Praya River View
Walden Amidst the Thai Treetops (Bangkok, Thailand) A team of Thai architects and designers took Thoreau’s natural guidebook as gospel when creating this eco-friendly tree house, which sits on stilts made from reclaimed wood and bamboo. The listing’s own storytelling—imagine sitting on the daybed with a glass of wine and that special someone, listening to the wind wind through the coconut trees and wind turbine—sounds like Harlequin crossed with Mother Jones, but, cliches and eco-consciousness aside, it sounds very inviting. Listing at Breathtaking Chao Praya River View
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
Sold in some of Mexico’s larger cities (Mexico City and Guadalajara), as well as in New York and Paris, Bernardo Gomez-Pimienta's design line, BGP, is perfectly sampled at the house in Valle de Bravo. Because the kitchen, dining area, and living room are a single space where Gomez-Pimienta kept materials minimal, the individual forms of the objects stand out. The Casa Ia tableware is that of the Habita Hotel; Java chairs surround the cantilevered concrete dining table; Attu armchairs welcome peaceful moments in the living room. Even the outdoor furniture is meticulously designed: “The easy chairs have a somewhat industrial structure due to the stainless steel, but the knitted plastic gives them a soft and gentle gesture,” he says.
Sold in some of Mexico’s larger cities (Mexico City and Guadalajara), as well as in New York and Paris, Bernardo Gomez-Pimienta's design line, BGP, is perfectly sampled at the house in Valle de Bravo. Because the kitchen, dining area, and living room are a single space where Gomez-Pimienta kept materials minimal, the individual forms of the objects stand out. The Casa Ia tableware is that of the Habita Hotel; Java chairs surround the cantilevered concrete dining table; Attu armchairs welcome peaceful moments in the living room. Even the outdoor furniture is meticulously designed: “The easy chairs have a somewhat industrial structure due to the stainless steel, but the knitted plastic gives them a soft and gentle gesture,” he says.
“I worked with Ralph Lauren on his flagship store in London,” Despont recalls. “And he told me, ‘You have to make something that has never existed—but that everyone recognizes.’” In The Chatwal’s guest rooms, this notion emerges in the “steamer trunk” closets, night tables, and desks, which recall the luggage that prevailed in the golden age of the ocean liner. “Today’s traveler is a global nomad,” says Despont, and his surreal design element converts landlocked midtown hotel rooms into oceangoing fantasias.
“I worked with Ralph Lauren on his flagship store in London,” Despont recalls. “And he told me, ‘You have to make something that has never existed—but that everyone recognizes.’” In The Chatwal’s guest rooms, this notion emerges in the “steamer trunk” closets, night tables, and desks, which recall the luggage that prevailed in the golden age of the ocean liner. “Today’s traveler is a global nomad,” says Despont, and his surreal design element converts landlocked midtown hotel rooms into oceangoing fantasias.
In addition to the delectable trio of wines we sampled, I loved the graphic style of his wine labels and accompanying literature. I will definitely be on the lookout for his wines upon my return to the States. After a long but absolutely amazing day touring Barcelona, we headed back to the hotel to rest up. Tomorrow we'll be visiting more architectural landmarks, beginning with Antoni Gaudi's La Perdrera, and dropping in on more architects, designers, artisans and other Barcelona design denizens. Until then.
In addition to the delectable trio of wines we sampled, I loved the graphic style of his wine labels and accompanying literature. I will definitely be on the lookout for his wines upon my return to the States. After a long but absolutely amazing day touring Barcelona, we headed back to the hotel to rest up. Tomorrow we'll be visiting more architectural landmarks, beginning with Antoni Gaudi's La Perdrera, and dropping in on more architects, designers, artisans and other Barcelona design denizens. Until then.
#acehotel #neworleans #louisiana #hospitality #classic #modern Photo courtesy of Ace Hotel, New Orleans
#acehotel #neworleans #louisiana #hospitality #classic #modern Photo courtesy of Ace Hotel, New Orleans
As a paint color, chartreuse can really make a space pop. Playing off soft blue bedding and bright white walls and floor, the yellow hue adds an element of whimsy to a minimal bedroom design. Photo courtesy of Hotel Henriette #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
As a paint color, chartreuse can really make a space pop. Playing off soft blue bedding and bright white walls and floor, the yellow hue adds an element of whimsy to a minimal bedroom design. Photo courtesy of Hotel Henriette #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
Puerto Natales, Patagonia, Chile; entrance, Remota Hotel, designed by German del Sol
Puerto Natales, Patagonia, Chile; entrance, Remota Hotel, designed by German del Sol
Another highlight of the hotel is the roof deck, outfitted with canvas butterfly chairs and offering spectacular views of the Cathedral and surrounding neighborhood.
Another highlight of the hotel is the roof deck, outfitted with canvas butterfly chairs and offering spectacular views of the Cathedral and surrounding neighborhood.
In the hotel's restaurant, floor to ceiling glass lets in plenty of natural light. The custom chairs have rope seats and backs.
In the hotel's restaurant, floor to ceiling glass lets in plenty of natural light. The custom chairs have rope seats and backs.
Puerto Natales, Patagonia, Chile; Remota Hotel, designed by German del Sol
Puerto Natales, Patagonia, Chile; Remota Hotel, designed by German del Sol
Hotel Surazo, Chile. WMR Arquitectos
Hotel Surazo, Chile. WMR Arquitectos
Hostel-style bunks are available in the hotel.
Hostel-style bunks are available in the hotel.
Architect John Hix—who, as one might gather, worked under renowned American architect and concrete aficionado Louis Kahn—designed the hotel Hix Island House in Vieques, off Puerto Rico. The latest guest house on the property is called Casa Solaris and is entirely removed from the commercial grid, running completely on solar power. Photo by Michael Grimm.
Architect John Hix—who, as one might gather, worked under renowned American architect and concrete aficionado Louis Kahn—designed the hotel Hix Island House in Vieques, off Puerto Rico. The latest guest house on the property is called Casa Solaris and is entirely removed from the commercial grid, running completely on solar power. Photo by Michael Grimm.

21 more saves

Set cover photo