Great care was taken to ensure that all 20 bungalows have the smallest possible carbon footprint. The units, which were produced in Mexicali (30 minutes from Valle de Guadalupe) and moved to Valle de Guadalupe, were simply hooked up to electricity and water with the help of a local team. The steel structure was perfect for "elevating the skeleton of the room, which we named EcoLoft, to avoid contact with the soil," the architects explained. Couturier adds, "We read the surroundings and their traditions to integrate the local culture into our project." As a result, Endémico Resguardo Silvestre is not only eco-friendly, but also socially and culturally responsible.