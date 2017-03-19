curb appeal
The dining room table is “a special Breuer design,” the architect’s associate William Landsberg wrote to Robert Snower in August 1954. “It is the table which he is using in his own home and costs about $375 to make.” The walnut piece is wider at one end to make it easier for the host to serve dishes. Breuer suggested using a blue Micarta top, which his clients did not choose, and also specified the metallic legs for the Eames DCM chairs. A bamboo screen, original to the house, separates the room from the front entrance.
Aaron and Yuka Ruell transformed a 1950s Portland ranch house into a retro-inspired family home with plenty of spaces for their four children to roam. In the kitchen, interior designer Emily Knudsen Leland replaced purple laminate cabinets with flat-sawn eastern walnut, and added PentalQuartz countertops in polished Super White for contrast. The kitchen island is clad with original red tiles, and hanging cabinets above it were removed to maximize light and family-room views.
In the kitchen, interior designer Emily Knudsen Leland replaced purple laminate cabinets with flat-sawn eastern walnut, and added PentalQuartz countertops in polished Super White for contrast. The cooktop and oven are from Miele.
Lilyvilla Gardens built custom wood and concrete steps connecting the street to the house, which flow into an exposed patio under the refurbished carport. In addition to collecting midcentury furniture, Ty Milford is a vintage car aficionado and owner of two cherry red Porsches.
Like the exterior, the open-plan living area combines reclaimed materials, including the pre-existing black walnut floors.
A 606 Universal Shelving System by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ dominates one end of the living room.
1963 Porsche 356B T6 Super 90
A wide array of clear and tinted veneers are available for wood products, which include multiple species, tones, and layup options. Above, an Opencase system outfits an entryway with versatile storage options.
For the kitchen, master bath, and kids’ bathroom, the designers chose three different hues of Savoy stacked mosaic tile from Portland-based manufacturer Ann Sacks. Tractor barstools by BassamFellows pull up to a PentalQuartz countertop. The gas cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Miele.
A band of precast concrete, which holds a custom bench, wraps around the downstairs living area. The striped cushion fabric was purchased in Antwerp. A wood-framed AP71 lounge chair by Hans Wegner and a seat by Wim Rietveld, the son of famed Dutch designer Gerrit Rietveld, outfit the space. Underfloor heating installed throughout the house allows for a flexible layout: “There aren’t any radiators cluttering up the rooms,” Jeffries explains.
