The dining room table is “a special Breuer design,” the architect’s associate William Landsberg wrote to Robert Snower in August 1954. “It is the table which he is using in his own home and costs about $375 to make.” The walnut piece is wider at one end to make it easier for the host to serve dishes. Breuer suggested using a blue Micarta top, which his clients did not choose, and also specified the metallic legs for the Eames DCM chairs. A bamboo screen, original to the house, separates the room from the front entrance.