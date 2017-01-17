Subscribe to Dwell
One of the bathrooms is lofted on the second level alongside two other bedrooms.
The hallmark of Peter Stutchbury's architecture, soulfully embodied by Invisible House, is a respect for and synchronicity with the Australian landscape.
The light scoop illuminates a ceiling of sinuous plywood slats.
Ann Sacks pool tile contributes to the many amenities on site.
The master bedroom also has seamless outdoor access. The covered breezeway leads to the guest house, comprised of its own living space, kitchen, and bedroom, currently being used as an office.
The open plan living and dining areas benefit from a long clerestory window, while sliding doors by Metal Window Corporation blur the boundary between interior and exterior.
