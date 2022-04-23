The Uphill Utilitarian sits at the back of a sloping site, which the owners left as natural as possible, while adding a small seating area.
The studio is located in the natural context of the Scottish coast, with the island of Jura in the distance. A significant design challenge, according to Blake, was “building something quite refined in an extreme and remote environment.” To overcome this logistical obstacle, much of the material was prefabricated offsite and transported to the building location. At the facade, elemental zinc is elevated from raw material to art piece by the unique cladding pattern. The custom embossed standing seam zinc system was designed in collaboration with VM Zinc, and fitted by HLMetals.
Pocket doors separate the bedroom from the bath, which includes a large glass shower.
Drawing of Estúdio Lapinha by Plano Livre
Wooden surfaces give the bathroom and sauna a warm, spa-like feel. A fully glazed wall connects the sauna to the great outdoors.
Additional bedrooms located on the opposite site of the home look out toward a forest.
The living area has glass walls that bring in an abundance of sunlight. Most of the floors are wood and parquet.
An open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space.
A lounge area leads to the master bedroom.
Shelf steps provide playful perches for kitties.
BFDO Architects’ House for Booklovers and Cats has a bookcase with a built-in catwalk.
The homeowners are avid readers, and built-in reading nooks cater to their lifestyle and add warmth to the interiors.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The rooftop balcony captures views of the park.
A Posh Solus freestanding bath anchors the bathroom.
Affordable, adorable, and in many cases, transportable, these tiny homes made a big impact on our readers this year.
The roof deck is outfitted with Janus et Cie Amari Low Back lounge chairs.
The Statuarieto–walled master bathroom features a Comfort Mood tub by Boffi with taps by Vola; the shower fixtures are by Dornbracht.
