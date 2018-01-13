The bathroom, located just adjacent to the kitchen, features a pattern of gray and turquoise tiles that climbs from the floors up the walls. They serve as a burst of color among the predominately white walls elsewhere, transforming the bathroom into one of the apartment’s most striking spaces.
Along with his wife, Stella, daughter, two sons, and nanny, Marco Boglione lives large in a split-level 8,600-square-foot open space that includes his entire business operation (factory, office and retail) and a rooftop garden.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.