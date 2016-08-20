BMW’s Gran Lusso Concept is a Modern 8 Series.
Photo: BMW
As of yet, it’s uncertain whether Cadillac will put the Escala into production. Yet even if it remains a concept, the car might represent a return to the larger-is-more-luxurious mode of thinking for the Detroit automaker.
The car is powered by a a prototype 4.2-liter twin turn V8 engine that is currently in development for future models.
With an overall length of 210.5 inches, the Escala’s interior is expansive, although its sleek roofline means less headspace.
The jumbo-sized dashboard display is made of three curved, extra bright OLED panels. Authentic materials like hand-stitched leather give the car a bespoke quality.
Although it’s built using the same RWD architecture as the comparable Cadillac CTS, the Escala is six inches longer, making it a roomier ride.
Designer Paola Navone transformed a 200-year-old factory in Umbria into an inviting home for Andrea Falkner-Campi and her husband. Once a tobacco-drying plant, and before that a silkworm farm, the home sits 90 miles north of Rome.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.