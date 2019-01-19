This 7,072-square-feet, two-story house consists of 80 tsubos, which were re-organized to accommodate modern living.
In traditional Japanese architecture, spaces are divided into "tsubos," a Japanese unit of floor area that’s the equivalent to approximately 35.58 square feet.
Staying true to the aesthetics of traditional, Japanese rural homes, architect Sumiou Mizumoto stuck with simple color and material choices. White and wood elements dominate pure, streamlined spaces.
An old stairway connects the levels before the renovation.
Before the renovation, the bedrooms lacked light and felt cramped.
This classic Japanese room would receive a thoughtful renovation.
The firm’s founder and principal architect Sumiou Mizumoto stripped away the house’s side extension.
A closer peek at the kitchen. Here, you can see how the counter extends to the outdoor patio.
The house features Bayerwald sliding windows and highly insulated fixed glass; low-VOC paint from Benjamin Moore; and big overhangs to the south to shield summer sun and allow winter light. It was important to the family to integrate sustainable materials and strategies.
In this library, a Grant sleeper sofa by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is paired with a Cigar wall sconce by George Nelson.
The house is about 3,000 square feet with six bedrooms, four of them on the second floor, surrounding a stairway to the large open space below where cooking, dining, game-playing, and movie-watching take place.
In the kitchen, the cabinetry is walnut veneer with a weathered finish applied by cabinetmaker David Rogers. “The process involved sanding and rubbing in stain as well as adding a clear finish,” project architect Eero Puurunen says.
On the first floor, a gentle ramp ensures accessibility to common areas; all passageways are at least three feet wide. “Our goal was to accommodate a wheelchair without having the house feel designed differently at all,” says principal Lisa Gray. The builder on the project, Scotty McClelland, has known and worked closely with the families for many years.
The extended clan, which includes about two dozen members, collaborated with Gray Organschi Architecture to design an inclusive home for three generations.
One-inch-thick slate clads the fireplace in the living room, which opens to a terrace. The reclaimed coffee table is by Scott Chambers.
Beyond the second-floor landing, a garden roof filters rainwater and provides insulation.
The home reflected the eclectic, urban vibes of the West Midtown district.
Michael Habachy of Habachy Designs created a textured interior, sourcing items from local boutiques and stores around Westside Provisions District including Buzzi Boutique, Dixon & Rye, and Room & Board.
This year, Seattle-based Method Homes teamed up again with Monogram and Dwell to build the traveling prefab.
Interior designer Shane Cook chose gray and beige as the predominant colors for the home, using blue accents to liven up the space. Resource Furniture's Murphy bed was a space-saving solution.
Agricultural buildings inspire a remote getaway in eastern Canada.
The open plan living room and kitchen areas utilize natural materials, from reclaimed oak flooring to custom-made cabinetry. The Oscar sofa by Matthew Hilton from Future Perfect marks off the living room area.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.
Moskow Linn Architects of Boston tackled this ground-up renovation in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for a client who wanted to maximize efficiency. Photo by Eric Roth.
The house as seen from the back. Photo by Eric Roth.
A "bridge" houses the bedrooms and spans the main living area and the garage. Photo by Eric Roth.