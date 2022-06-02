SubscribeSign In
Prefabricated and stackable, Kasita's high-density units may be a solution to America’s affordable housing crisis—with tech-enabled, high-quality design to boot.
The Kasita can be purchased individually or placed in a community development with ground-floor retail as envisioned here.
construction - perimetral walls
the facade is cladded with corrugated cement panels
shower room
Dot House at night
A space to work and focus
a bespoke service wall hides all the utilities, storage, microwave and a desk station
A sofa bed could be used to host guests
The interior of the glass cube is a flat, flex space for an office, yoga, or creative interpretation.
