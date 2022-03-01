“On the first floor, we decided to open the cabins up to views with a floor-to-ceiling window that connects the living area to the sea,” explains Felipe Croxatto. “In the second-floor bedroom, we frame select views through smaller windows.”
A Murphy bed folds down from the custom cabinetry, so as to save space when it’s not in use.
A series of skylights flood the interior with natural light.
Garcia says people often comment that the ADU just needs a refrigerator and dishwasher, not realizing that both are seamlessly concealed in the cabinetry. “It’s actually a fully-functioning kitchen,” says Garcia, including a 15-inch WOLF cooktop, a TK dishwasher drawer, and TK refrigerator drawer. The counter is Caesarstone.
The living room in Trillium.
The Trillium is an off-grid ready building that creates enough solar energy to offset the main house's electricity usage.
A 669-square-foot, one bedroom, one bedroom guest unit, the Trillium is a zero-net energy house with a large outdoor storage closet.
It collects rainwater and has a potable water filtration system, and is built with completely non-toxic materials.
A hanging fireplace in Madrona brings warmth while staying compact.
Stucker and Veal custom designed and built the kitchen cabinets, finishing them in Farrow & Ball paint (Lamp Room Grey) to compliment the stone and wood.
IMBYs are available in a range of sizes, from smaller two-bay structures to up to about 12 bays long.
The prefab can be customized and configured to the client’s liking, and it can even be outfitted with renewable energy systems such as rooftop solar panels.
The Bare Essentials floor plan
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
The built-in dining area is fashioned from white oak, and the bench seat is filled with storage. The table legs are white oak painted with a dark matte lacquer finish that matches the island.
The couple enjoys the analog life, reading and relaxing together in their downtime, so a motorized panel slides into place to hide the only screen in the house when it’s not in use.
The husband needed a work space but didn’t want a separate office, so Klimoski and Chang designed a built-in desk with shelves.
After: The firm used the steel to demarcate different areas in the new home. Glass-and-steel-framed walls now enclose the master bedroom, and an office nook with built-in storage is tucked off the primary circulation paths. The firm designed the custom bed platform; it’s white oak with a smoked finish.
The clients for an existing home in Seattle approached Best Practice Architecture with a need to make space for an aging family member, but the home on-site was already filled to the brim. The firm's answer was to expand the existing detached garage into a gracious and airy living suite. The architects worked with the natural, six-foot slope of the site and built the Granny Pad into the hill to gain the needed interior height. The volume on the right is the original garage footprint, which now houses a kitchen and sitting room. The added volume on the left hosts the bedroom, as well as a bathroom beneath the loft space.
The Model 6 features an offset layout. The main entrance is recessed, and a small hallway leads to the bathroom and two bedrooms. The kitchen is open to the living and dining space.
The floor plan of Dimster Architecture's Dual House in Venice, California.
Half of the table can be manually raised to counter height, making an ideal serving, prep, or work station. “Don did all of the welding,” Lisa says, “and I’d hold the fire-spark cloth to protect the cabinets and wood bench.” Don originally wanted to have wood floors throughout the interior but for cost reasons decided to use lightweight concrete instead. “In order to make it as resilient to cracks as possible, the concrete is extra thick—two-and-a-half inches—and has fiberglass and wire mesh reinforcing,” he says. “It was polished and machine-troweled as it was being finished, the same as the lower-level concrete slab, so we could get a similar look throughout.”
The desk lamp is from Vipp and the chair and wall lamp were designed by André.
In the master bath, the floating vanity and pedal bin are from Vipp; the mirror was designed by André.
GreenPod Development seeks to create sustainable living through quality, beauty, innovation, and healthy environments. Founded by Ann Raab, the company creates prefabricated tiny homes for the Seattle area that are affordable, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally responsible. The homes can be designed to be on wheels or stationary, and their construction employs local craftsmen. Their homes are all designed to Built Green and LEED certifications.
Eco-minded Greenfab designs and sells prefabs and modular homes for people wanting an energy-efficient, pre-designed or custom property. The Seattle-based company provides a range of services, including finding the land and securing financing. Their mission is to provide housing solutions that save customers time, money, and headaches while improving their health and the environment.
Factory built in just four days, this three-bedroom home minimizes its environmental footprint with rooftop solar panels, rainwater collection, edible landscaping, double-pane windows, and Energy Star–rated appliances.
Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
Angled towards the sun, the solar panels meet all of the studio's energy needs with enough energy left over to power the adjacent house.
