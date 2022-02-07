The bathroom set-up echoes that of the kitchen. A single-bowl, apron-front sink sits on a thin steel shelf, with exposed plumbing and separate hot and cold taps. The tall, slim inset mirror conceals a medicine chest in the bottom portion.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
“Wright was a maverick who never looked back, so we knew we didn’t want to be anchored to the past ourselves,” says Lord. “Instead we asked ourselves how we could re-envision the future of the bath space through his eyes.”
Judd Lord of Brizo says of the new collection, “Its clean lines, simple forms, and cantilevered cross-sections make the pieces beautiful, even when not in use.”
After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
Ample windows usher natural light into the home.
The restored midcentury features custom millwork, including teak and redwood cabinetry.
A combination of fencing and trellises make the residence a kind of compound, which enables the home's numerous outdoor rooms.
Visitors ascend a concrete staircase and pass through a metal gate to enter the home. The materiality lends the home cool texture and a sleek aesthetic.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
A small recess is built into the wall, acting as a side table.
The updated main bathroom has a glass-enclosed shower, a double vanity, and a skylight.
The plan is super efficient but with gracious moments. This was also family's home for four generations, so preserving the house’s original shape and honoring that history was important factor in the design process.
The wooden box is as functional as it is finely crafted, with room for clothes up top. Each niche holds treasures from travels, family keepsakes, books, and more.
The couple purchased the living room’s H.W. Klein chairs with the house. Another existing piece was the mezzanine’s daybed, designed by Peter Hvidt and Orlando Mølgaard Nielsen. An original floating staircase leads to the mezzanine and then up to the second floor. The open, straight-forward spaces speak to one of Christian’s guiding principles: “Simplicity is the key,” he says.
Double height living area opens onto the home's interconnecting courtyard and floods the living space with natural light.
The first floor has been conceived as an open integrated space with the main floor
A look at the small reading nook located on the level between the bedroom and ground floor.
RIGI Design reshaped the form and functionality of the interior layout.
Dulkinys uses the remote-controlled mountaineer’s harness to peruse the two-story bookshelf.
All furniture is made of oak wood except the staircase volume made entirely of black steel.
The cabins—all designed in-house—sport a minimalist aesthetic, deliberately pared-down to let nature take the spotlight.
Taiwan apartment renovation by Hao Design includes a new floor with a wooden bridge-like corridor that connects a master bedroom to a walk-in wardrobe on the mezzanine level.
A purposeful nook for storing coats and taking off shoes is lined with vertical subway tile. The brick floor elegantly meets the pistachio green tile floor, which helps to define the alcove from the main space.
On the other side of the bathroom “box” is a lounge with a lofted reading room. The space also serves as the perfect play room.
All of the lights are equipped with dimming mechanisms, and they emit a honey-hued glow to create a sense of warmth.
When Jeremy and Robin Levine remodeled their house in the Eagle Rock district of Los Angeles, they chose to keep it at the scale, if not the style, of other houses in the neighborhood. They expanded it back and front by building shady decks around existing trees. The sliding, slatted doors of triple-panel wood reinforce the inside-outside living experience. A young, drought-tolerant Tristania conferta (also known as Australian brush box tree) grows up through the chill-out room under the deck at the rear of the house.
Infused with traditional materials and aesthetics, this open-plan home in Japan strengthens the bond a young family has to nature and to each other.
Main living space
Spaces are kept minimal to instill a sense of serenity. A Pilotta chair from Cassina is the only piece of furniture other than the built-in bench.
