This modular system created by the architects at Resolution: 4 allows them to customize a home’s floor plan by stacking, lining up, and joining factory-built, rectangular modules.
This modular system created by the architects at Resolution: 4 allows them to customize a home’s floor plan by stacking, lining up, and joining factory-built, rectangular modules.
#reading #modern #furniture #design #bookshelves Photo by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen
#reading #modern #furniture #design #bookshelves Photo by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen
Nido House, Finland
Nido House, Finland
Michael Wolf began photographing Hong Kong's apartment blocks after moving there in 1994. Photo by Michael Wolf, courtesy of the Flowers Gallery.
Michael Wolf began photographing Hong Kong's apartment blocks after moving there in 1994. Photo by Michael Wolf, courtesy of the Flowers Gallery.
Painting this diamond-plate steel backsplash a charming pink color makes the material feel less cold and industrial.
Painting this diamond-plate steel backsplash a charming pink color makes the material feel less cold and industrial.
GOC Studio, Floating Sauna, Seattle, Washington
GOC Studio, Floating Sauna, Seattle, Washington
NOEM, a Barcelona–based architecture firm, created a metal-clad house for a young client just outside Madrid. It’s raised 12 feet off the ground to offer better views of the landscape, lending it "the futuristic feeling that it just landed," says Pol Guiu, one of NOEM’s cofounders.
NOEM, a Barcelona–based architecture firm, created a metal-clad house for a young client just outside Madrid. It’s raised 12 feet off the ground to offer better views of the landscape, lending it "the futuristic feeling that it just landed," says Pol Guiu, one of NOEM’s cofounders.
The back of the house includes areas to garden and a pathway
The back of the house includes areas to garden and a pathway
Looking into the warm, brightly lit house at night offers a different kind of view, one that charmingly recalls the cutaway dioramas in Wes Anderson’s films.
Looking into the warm, brightly lit house at night offers a different kind of view, one that charmingly recalls the cutaway dioramas in Wes Anderson’s films.
When building such a modest structure in a large landscape, designer and client often had to defend their vision to their collaborators. “We knew this house was going to be for Maggie and she would live there alone,” designer Lauren Moffitt says. “But people are always projecting for future resale. Putting in the smallest size of anything—to any subcontractor, it’s just not reasonable.”
When building such a modest structure in a large landscape, designer and client often had to defend their vision to their collaborators. “We knew this house was going to be for Maggie and she would live there alone,” designer Lauren Moffitt says. “But people are always projecting for future resale. Putting in the smallest size of anything—to any subcontractor, it’s just not reasonable.”
The house is seamlessly integrated into the landscape, at once blending in and sticking out. The exterior cleverly mirrors its surroundings in tone and texture. Solar panels are discretely tucked into the dunes next to the house, and passive building techniques maximize energy efficiency and improve insulation. Wood was favored as both structural and finish material, due to its longevity, recyclability, beauty when aged, and favorable acoustic qualities. Furthermore, since it does not react with salt, wood naturally shields the sea-bordering home from the elements.
The house is seamlessly integrated into the landscape, at once blending in and sticking out. The exterior cleverly mirrors its surroundings in tone and texture. Solar panels are discretely tucked into the dunes next to the house, and passive building techniques maximize energy efficiency and improve insulation. Wood was favored as both structural and finish material, due to its longevity, recyclability, beauty when aged, and favorable acoustic qualities. Furthermore, since it does not react with salt, wood naturally shields the sea-bordering home from the elements.
Consistent with the rest of the home, the minimal and simplistic dining area relies on the warmth of wood to anchor the space. Pendant lights hang above a custom-built wood table and bench. The lounge area below follows suit with wood coffee table, and both stationary and mobile cushioned seating.
Consistent with the rest of the home, the minimal and simplistic dining area relies on the warmth of wood to anchor the space. Pendant lights hang above a custom-built wood table and bench. The lounge area below follows suit with wood coffee table, and both stationary and mobile cushioned seating.
Immediately halting the crew, Tagliabue and Miralles decided instead to celebrate the juxtaposition by leaving it all in situ. The painting at right was also found inside the meandering structure, which had been unoccupied for decades.
Immediately halting the crew, Tagliabue and Miralles decided instead to celebrate the juxtaposition by leaving it all in situ. The painting at right was also found inside the meandering structure, which had been unoccupied for decades.
For privacy and quiet, the home's three bedrooms are situated the furthest from the street. Each faces its own courtyard.
For privacy and quiet, the home's three bedrooms are situated the furthest from the street. Each faces its own courtyard.
The bedroom is to the immediate right of the entrance; the architects selected plywood for interior surfacing for the warm tones it provided. The aluminum spacers allow for easy installation—they have greater tolerances for gaps as compared to other joints—while doubling as a decorative element.
The bedroom is to the immediate right of the entrance; the architects selected plywood for interior surfacing for the warm tones it provided. The aluminum spacers allow for easy installation—they have greater tolerances for gaps as compared to other joints—while doubling as a decorative element.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Set cover photo