Fin High Stool is minimalist stool created by New York-based designer Bowen Liu. Fin High Stool is a bar height stool. The proportion and relationship of the seat and structure is carefully composed. Fin High Stool embodies the lifestyle of having light meals at the home kitchen, and having conversations while sharing good food and drinks. It’s also available in counter height.
Marquetry is a minimal side table by Manchester-based designers David Winter and Natasha Kurth. The table’s intention is to change our perceptions of material value, workmanship and artistic impression. The piece is influenced by Junichiro Tanizaki’s essay In Praise of Shadows, in which the comparisons of light and darkness are used portray contrasts between Western and Asian cultures. The surface effect is created using inlaid wooden veneer (marquetry) inspired by the tonal variations in graphite. The single-color veneer creates subtle tonal changes as the viewer interacts with the work. Light and darkness become equally important to the visual experience. The design also sources inspiration from Leonard Koren’s writing on Japanese aesthetics. The precision machine turned graphite legs trace their life path, revealing the impermanent and transient nature of materials and objects in our world.
Maisa is a minimal table created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. Form meets flawless function: exceptionally smooth to the touch and featuring a table top that can be effortlessly extended, this piece combines sleek lines with elegant shapes and details finished to the highest quality. The table top can be moved effortlessly along the longitudinal bars of the base, exposing the solid wood frame and the hidden extender. The practical extension piece can be made from solid wood or FENIX NTM, a lightweight, opaque material with a high-quality, ultra-scratch-proof coating. The table can be extended in a flash to conjure up space for more guests.
Dune Coffee Table is a minimal coffee table created by Brooklyn-based designers Bower. The Dune coffee table mixes a bumpy wood texture with a slick glass surface, creating a tactile, visceral duality between these two elements. The flatness of the glass creates a surface for certain objects such as cups and plates, while the grooved surface allows for storage of pens, headphones, or other small accessories.
