The Bruno sofa by Jasper Morrison for Maruni. See it at Salone in Hall 6, Stand D33.
Benjamin Moore's Vintage Vogue paint coats the exterior.
One of the early challenges of building the house was defining the property lines of the lot, which had come to be known as "the floating acre" among the local fishermen.
The Green School in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, by Effan Adhiwira, employs micro-hydro power, solar power, bio-diesel, and natural air conditioning; it was also constructed with 99% natural materials. Photo by Iwan Baan
Reso Armchair by Skargaarden
"Thin, wiry steel chairs are comfortable to sit in and work both indoors and outdoors," Hesser says. "This one is elegant—I love the fan shape of the back. You can imagine the Farm Table paired with either [the green or yellow chairs]."
Covered with wire mesh, the green roof will continue to vegetate over time.