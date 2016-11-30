The polished, matte white glass refrigerator and fridge complement Miele appliances and the IKEA kitchen system. A panel of red-painted glass adds a pop of color.
The streamlined kitchen features Miele cooktop, Sirius hood, Siemens oven, and Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
A series of bedrooms was replaced by an open-plan living arrangement. The kitchens are White Fantasy quartzite paired with white lacquered millwork.
The renovation of a 2,000-square-foot property updates a century-old design for a family of four. "We placed the kitchen at the center of the house to link with the dining room and the outdoor space," Moreau says. In the kitchen, a Wolf oven brings out the silver details in Coit’s Bianco Cararra backsplash and island. Hee bar stools by Hay are lined under the island.
King installed dimmable fluorescent strips by Bartco in the alcoves above the cabinets for ambient lighting.
With a custom design by Scalo, the kitchen is “white and simple; we didn’t want handles,” notes De Graaf. The hotplate, oven, and teppan-yaki grill are from Falliss.
The countertop is Living Stone, and all appliances are Jenn-Air.
Bosch appliances' modern European look works flexibly in many kitchen types, from transitional to contemporary.
The master bathroom features a spacious vanity area and a frosted glass shower. A blue lava stone wall and Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa add a soft touch in the otherwise linear bathroom.
The plan allows for a full length tub in the bathroom – usually a luxury in a studio apartment. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
The L-Cube system by Christian Werner for @duravit at #DODLA.
In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.
Milk-glass sconces by Lindsey Adelman are mounted on the master-bathroom mirror over a custom vanity with a Cosentino quartz-composite countertop. The freestanding Po bathtub by Boffi sits on a floor of Calacatta Gold marble.
Master Bathroom Summer sunshine streaming through the east-facing third-floor windows warms the porcelain tiles in the master bathroom, designed with custom vanities and drawer pulls. Photo by Morlen Sinoway
The owners, who describe their design aesthetic as “comfortable minimalism,” envisioned a space with “clean lines, simple materials, and straightforward methods,” an vision shared by Franz and Seth Paré-Mayer. The new master bathroom features custom, locally built rift cut white oak cabinetry, consistent with many of the other spaces on the renovated level. The bathroom vanity floats above polished concrete floors. A bold cutaway was chosen in lieu of an anchoring wall. Unique fold-out mirrors lay flush against the side wall and cabinet when not in use, and swing towards the open center when needed. A custom cast concrete sink by It’s Concrete, Hansgrohe Puravida faucet, and Heath Ceramics soap dish complete the space.
The soothing master bathroom is a vision in white and grey. On the walls, Statale 9 tiles by Viva blend the aesthetics of concrete and rough-hewn wood. This textural element contrasts with the crispness of the angular sinks and tub from Neptune’s Wish Collection.
