Acrobat | 2011 Creative concept The work process unfolds within the environment of an extremely elegant single man, a discerning epicure, who loves literature and the world of business. The condo is located on the 23rd floor. It has three levels. The first one holds the living room, the kitchen and a service area. The second floor includes a study, a bridge and the master bedroom. The third floor is a large terrace that offers a 360-degree view of the town. The all moving aesthetics recalls the acrobatic feats of a trapeze artist and an acrobat that hops through life, suspended in the air.