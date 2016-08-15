Wood WorksFaced with the challenge of a diminutive New York apartment in desperate need of a refresh, architect Tim Seggerman went straight to his toolbox to craft a Nakashima-inspired interior, featured in our November Small Spaces issue.
The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal (“Very trailer,” says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.
The Type 75 Mini Floor Lamp is an elegant floor light designed with small spaces in mind. The Mini is a high performance fixture that diffuses strong, soft lighting, and it is ideal for a reading corner or home office. It is available in soft and bold colors.
Available in the Dwell store, the Cherner Children's Table with Storage is a sturdy and supportive workspace made of molded birch plywood and laminated birch.
Deeds hung a single Louis Poulsen PH5 lamp from the ceiling; its blue and red interior paint “is very friendly to human skin tones,” she says. Photo by Lenny Gonzalez
A green Dish Doctor by Marc Newson for Magis adds just a bit more color to the blue facing of the kitchen sink and cabinets.
Like a Murphy bed, the dining table tucks into the wall when not in use.
Sliced in half long ago, the 17th-century Halbhaus (or “Half House”) in Switzerland was recently reworked by designer Jonathan Tuckey as a family getaway.
From Menu, The Kaschkasch Floor Mirror is a decidedly modern home accent that is designed with small spaces and apartment living in mind. The full-body mirror has a triangular shaped frame, making it easy to fit into the corner of a room. The thoughtful design also enables the mirror to lean flat against a wall, and even stand on its own in varied directions. There is a gap between the top of the glass mirror and the powder-coated aluminum frame, making it easy to hang clothing or drape scarves, belts, or necklaces.
More fragment pillows adorn the bed, which is covered in a reversible bedspread by artist Jane Kifer. To the left of the window is a painting by Shumate.
Inspired by the small scale of Japanese residences—in particular, Makoto Masuzawa’s 1952 Minimum House—architect Andrew Simpson designed his own economical 538-square-foot home set into a wooded site in Island Bay, a coastal suburb outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
