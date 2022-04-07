A large sectional both defines and cozies up the living room in the open plan.
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
A third of the house and deck cantilever out toward the stream, and the void beneath the deck provides a place for wood storage. The cabin sits just 100 feet from the water, and with the windows open you can hear the ambient rush of the stream from throughout the house.
White oak flooring now feels much lighter and brighter.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
The couple purchased the living room’s H.W. Klein chairs with the house. Another existing piece was the mezzanine’s daybed, designed by Peter Hvidt and Orlando Mølgaard Nielsen. An original floating staircase leads to the mezzanine and then up to the second floor. The open, straight-forward spaces speak to one of Christian’s guiding principles: “Simplicity is the key,” he says.
The living area—or “dance floor,” as the Womersley family called it—has an expansive feel, thanks to high ceilings and full-length windows.
The home’s charred-cedar rain screen facade blends in with the forested 15-acre site.
The study features one of a pair of Scissor lounge chairs by Folke Ohlsson for DUX and a vintage wall unit by Poul Cadovius.
Terrazzo floors by Terrazzio run throughout the house.
To accommodate an island in the kitchen, they moved an interior wall. “It was the only wall that was relocated,” says Scott.
Inspired by Greek diners, the nook gets the best views of the San Rafael hillside.
The kitchen includes two sinks and dishwashers, one to serve as a scullery for events. The island surface is soapstone and the counters Carrera marble.
Bestor opened up the central spine of the ranch-style home, creating a kind of longhouse with the ceilings insulated and covered with hemlock.
Butler Residence floor plan
White subway tiles and a large window over the sink brighten the kitchen.
Potted greenery is abundant throughout the house.
The table lamp in the office was made by Travis Ekmark.
Potted cacti are abundant, both inside and out.
The teak dining table is by IB Koford-Larsen for G-Plan and the chairs are by Victor Bramwell Wilkins for G-Plan.
The rug in the sunken living room is from West Elm.
The guest house kitchen faces a wall of windows.
The post-and-beam frame extends beyond the home's envelope.
A George Nelson Cigar wall sconce joins a Crate & Barrel dresser in the master bedroom.
Bob’s office has a teak wall unit by Sven Ellekaer for Albert Hansen, a 1960s chair by Ib Kofod-Larsen for Selig, and a vintage Nelson Ball clock.
Bob and Goya walk atop the guesthouse, which nestles into a hill.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
This master bedroom features a vintage Danish teak platform bed from Nordisk Andels-Eksport, a Globe pendant from West Elm, and drapes from IKEA. A simple globe pendant offers the perfect, understated touch of elegant lighting.
Western red cedar slat panels are paired with a pine ceiling and stained oak cabinets in the kitchen. Model Six Stools by Jeff Covey for Herman Miller line the concrete counter.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.
A double-sided fireplace shared with the living room warms the deck on cool evenings. Bob sited the house and strategically placed windows to take advantage of shade in summer and solar gain in winter. The outdoor seating is from IKEA.
A General Electric stereo cabinet and a 1950s chair are among the vintage pieces in the living room.
Influenced by Southern California’s Case Study House program, designer Bob Butler conceived a luminous residence and guest house on a sloping lot in Nashville that originally held a red-brick ranch-style duplex. Western red cedar lines the walkway from the carport to the entrance. The Globe lights are from West Elm.