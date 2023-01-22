Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
Approach from autocourt as the house sits atop a high point overlooking the rolling valley beyond.