Two of the three units share a main entrance and all three units make use of communal outdoor spaces woven between the house and the charismatic oak trees.
The backyard is genuine and friendly. A long picnic table and "L
Warm tones in contrasting crisp whites maintain a relaxed kitchen vibe while also maintaining the quaintness of the home.
A lovely sitting room features an inset wall shelf with a long horizontal window that lets in light and offers just a peep into the outdoors.
The builders restored the cast-iron Franklin Stove in the living room, where built-in benches provide additional seating for reading and relaxing by the fire.
The Colemas replaced the orange carpet in the loft area with grey tweed carpet tiles from FLOR. The pair of smaller windows was removed to make way for a Skycove window seat by Marvin.
End-grain Kaswell flooring, a marble-topped table, and wood-and-metal chairs help to update the open-plan dining area.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
The passage that leads to the bedrooms doubles as a library, with large bookshelves and a reading window.
Hand / foot sculpture – German / Mexican, sculptor from MX, hand-foot iconic
In the living room, a Malm fireplace sits on a yellow powder-coated steel table that matches the bookshelf ladder leading to the loft. Jagoda designed the table with space underneath to store firewood.