Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In

Saves

View All
The bedrooms open up to the landscape for a tree house–like feel.
The bedrooms open up to the landscape for a tree house–like feel.
Amagansett Container House floor plans
Amagansett Container House floor plans
A view of the parklike retreat from the backyard pool shows how the glass-enclosed entryway connects the living and sleeping areas.
A view of the parklike retreat from the backyard pool shows how the glass-enclosed entryway connects the living and sleeping areas.