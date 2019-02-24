The interior walls, shelves and other fixtures were built using 19mm CLT and have been left with their natural spruce finish that will turn golden with exposure to the daylight.
For O’Reilly, paring the design back to a minimum was important from both an aesthetic and budget standpoint.
The Hupert-Kinmont house lies low in a century-old apple orchard, far from neighboring houses. The spaciousness of the rural surroundings is echoed inside.
In a 1920s building on St-Dominique Street in Montreal, formerly a factory for canned soup, a sleek apartment for a family now stands.
Oskar and Karl, 12 and 9, share breakfast at their family’s summer getaway in Sweden. The table is from ILVA, and the CH36 chairs by Hans Wegner are from Carl Hansen & Søn.
The material palette of Suns End Retreat includes Douglas fir that wraps the floors, walls, and ceiling. Wheeler Kearns Architects say the home's “calm, natural earth tones read quietly in concert with the natural surroundings.”
Climbing vines form a green wall and ceiling in the communal lounge area, providing some privacy without disturbing the natural setting.
Positioned for stellar outdoor views, the screened porch features concrete floors, a cedar ceiling, natural fir posts, and midcentury chairs.
The Bear Stand Residence offers comfort year-round, even when temperatures plummet to -40 degrees Fahrenheit during winter, or climb to 104 degrees Fahrenheit in summer. In case of an electrical power fail, the house is equipped with a backup generator and large propane tank.
Mirrored panels clad the edges of the roof and deck.
A cozy dining room that sits six guests.
A skylight brightens to kitchen.
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
The kitchen island also features a spacious, stylish hub for entertaining.
Formerly used as a kitchen, the space next to the master bedroom has been turned into a living area. Retractable shades cover the glazed ceiling and are remotely controlled.
The smaller of the two existing buildings, this renovated structure houses two bedrooms. A glass overhang was installed above the passageway linking the historic structure with the concrete addition.
“The ‘new box’ on the site is made to be relatively inconspicuous,” say the architects of the boxy, concrete extension. “In the presence of the time-honored beauty of 70-year-old houses and the supreme natural landscape, any fresh elements seem unnecessary and charmless.”
Commissioned as part of the popular Chinese reality television show Beautiful House, Beijing–based studio Evolution Design Architects was given a budget of 600,000 RMB (approximately $87,965 USD) for construction and interior design, as well as just two months to complete the transformation.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
CP Harbour House is a vacation home outside of Toronto designed by MJ | Architecture with a large, bed-like swing hanging on the tree-surrounded deck.
Photo courtesy of Lorne Bridgman
Simplicity with white walls, black steel balustrade and oak timber floors
A black glass cube at the center of the flat adds a touch of drama. “The box protrudes into space, but with elegance,” Zusman says. It contains the guest bathroom, outfitted in fixtures by Hezi Bank, a custom sink stand, and custom cabinets.