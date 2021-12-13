Maximizing a 280-square-foot plot, House Tokyo by Unemori Architects makes clever use of ceiling heights and half levels.
Maximizing a 280-square-foot plot, House Tokyo by Unemori Architects makes clever use of ceiling heights and half levels.
It took around one week of print time to complete the wall system for each home—a process that would typically involve four steps or more using traditional building processes, including framing, drywall, and siding.
It took around one week of print time to complete the wall system for each home—a process that would typically involve four steps or more using traditional building processes, including framing, drywall, and siding.
Preorders for the Canoo Pickup Truck will begin later this year. Pricing details are not yet available.
Preorders for the Canoo Pickup Truck will begin later this year. Pricing details are not yet available.
The architects designed an asymmetrical roof so as to avoid shading the neighbors' backyard. Note how the window awnings appear to peel up and away from the facade.
The architects designed an asymmetrical roof so as to avoid shading the neighbors' backyard. Note how the window awnings appear to peel up and away from the facade.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
The Tower House is made up of tiny houses, clustered at the southern end of the property and clad in white steel panels and western red cedar shingles. Spinning off the living room on the north side of the main house, the children’s study sits separate from the other pavilions. On its upper level, Oxley netting forms a web on which the kids and their friends can sit and read with views of the leafy street and garden.
The Tower House is made up of tiny houses, clustered at the southern end of the property and clad in white steel panels and western red cedar shingles. Spinning off the living room on the north side of the main house, the children’s study sits separate from the other pavilions. On its upper level, Oxley netting forms a web on which the kids and their friends can sit and read with views of the leafy street and garden.
Alpine Noir by Casework
Alpine Noir by Casework
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
The two, season-specific wings of the L-shaped plan are separated by a covered breezeway.
The two, season-specific wings of the L-shaped plan are separated by a covered breezeway.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
Fir-veneer plywood wraps the entire interior of a compact guest cabin with a 12-by-15-foot footprint, smaller than a single-car garage.
Fir-veneer plywood wraps the entire interior of a compact guest cabin with a 12-by-15-foot footprint, smaller than a single-car garage.
- Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
- Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The wood exterior blends in quietly with the surrounding timber.
The wood exterior blends in quietly with the surrounding timber.
The entry is marked by a thin, cantilevered canopy hovering over the front porch.
The entry is marked by a thin, cantilevered canopy hovering over the front porch.
Large windows punctuate the north elevation to pull views of the the water and landscape indoors.
Large windows punctuate the north elevation to pull views of the the water and landscape indoors.
Instead of installing rooftop solar panels, Alqadi and his friend and partner in the venture, Hillary Flur, built a “solar tree” to provide energy.
Instead of installing rooftop solar panels, Alqadi and his friend and partner in the venture, Hillary Flur, built a “solar tree” to provide energy.
The kitchen features exposed Vic Ash Glulam beams sourced from Australian Sustainable Hardwoods.
The kitchen features exposed Vic Ash Glulam beams sourced from Australian Sustainable Hardwoods.
Cedar strips on the exterior (and where used on the interior) were treated with "iron sulfate and kept outside for months before assembly to achieve an even patina," said Stinessen.
Cedar strips on the exterior (and where used on the interior) were treated with "iron sulfate and kept outside for months before assembly to achieve an even patina," said Stinessen.
Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.
Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.
The house was constructed with a wooden frame and cellulose insulation.
The house was constructed with a wooden frame and cellulose insulation.
At a home about half an hour from Lake Tahoe, architect Jack Hawkins and interior designer Cheryl Chenault built a house that would support their clients’ unique requirements in a home that would be 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. In the kitchen, two islands, one in the shape of an L and the other a smaller rectangular island, are layered table over one portion create generous space to spread out. Norman Cherner barstools from Design Within Reach line the island in the kitchen, which is crowned by an open loft office. The faucets are from Dornbracht; the countertops are Caesarstone. Hawkins integrated a steel-clad casual eating nook, at left.
At a home about half an hour from Lake Tahoe, architect Jack Hawkins and interior designer Cheryl Chenault built a house that would support their clients’ unique requirements in a home that would be 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. In the kitchen, two islands, one in the shape of an L and the other a smaller rectangular island, are layered table over one portion create generous space to spread out. Norman Cherner barstools from Design Within Reach line the island in the kitchen, which is crowned by an open loft office. The faucets are from Dornbracht; the countertops are Caesarstone. Hawkins integrated a steel-clad casual eating nook, at left.
Consisting of three prefabricated units in West Seattle on a 5,000 square-foot lot, the Genesee Townhomes—by Method Homes and Chris Pardo Design—from 1,250-1,400 square feet, each with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.
Consisting of three prefabricated units in West Seattle on a 5,000 square-foot lot, the Genesee Townhomes—by Method Homes and Chris Pardo Design—from 1,250-1,400 square feet, each with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.
Entirely prefabricated at Modscape’s factory in Brooklyn, the self-sufficient Tintaldra Cabin features six-panel construction with heavy insulation as well as low-E and double-glazed windows.
Entirely prefabricated at Modscape’s factory in Brooklyn, the self-sufficient Tintaldra Cabin features six-panel construction with heavy insulation as well as low-E and double-glazed windows.
A
A

7 more saves

Set cover photo